South Carolina sex offenders on probation/parole will have Halloween curfew

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say South Carolina sex offenders on probation or parole will have a curfew on Halloween.
Officials with the SC Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services said the curfew will be from 5:30 p.m. - 9 p.m. statewide on Halloween day Thursday, Oct. 31.
According to a press release, the curfew applies to all persons under supervision for a sex offense.
"This does not apply to all registered sex offenders, many of whom are no longer on probation or parole and therefore not under the jurisdiction of SCDPPPS," officials said.
Authorities said the curfew will be enforced through agent surveillance techniques in all 46 counties in the state.
Some counties will require offenders to go to a central location.
“Sex offenders have been notified there will be no lights on outside their houses; no candy distribution; no participating in Halloween parties or carnivals. They must stay in their homes and can’t go into the street,” authorities said in a statement.
“Don’t be overly alarmed,” SCDPPPS said."It is perfectly OK to allow your child to trick-or-treat under supervision."
SCDPPPS officials released the following additional information:
Last year, 165 PPP Agents and staff performed a total of 366 sex offender residence checks and another 166 landline phone checks statewide. Another 201 offenders were required to go to a central place for curfew in some counties. There were six arrests for curfew violations.
Information regarding sex offenders’ addresses can be found at the State Law Enforcement Division website: (http://scor.sled.sc.gov/ConditionsOfUse.Aspx).
