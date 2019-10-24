Suspended Greenville County Sheriff Will Lewis takes stand in his own defense

GREENVILLE (WYFF) - The third day of the trial for suspended Greenville County Sheriff Will Lewis included testimony from Lewis himself.
Lewis is accused of statutory misconduct in office, perjury, misconduct of a public officer and obstruction of justice.
The following is a recap of the testimony from Lewis and others who took the stand on Wednesday.
6:00 p.m.: Judge Cooper ends proceedings for the day. Testimony from Lewis will resume tomorrow at 9:30 a.m.
3:07 p.m.: Will Lewis takes the stand.
The suspended sheriff talked about outreach programs his office developed when he took office.
"I was looking for someone who had flexibility. Someone who was very capable of being on-call," he said, of his search for an administrative assistant.
Lewis talked in detail about the trip to Charlotte. He said the entire sexual encounter in the hotel room was consensual. He said Nabors was never unconscious. Lewis said after they had intercourse he knew he had violated the vows to his wife. It said it bothered him very much.
Lewis said Ty Miller called him about the conversation between Miller and Nabors. Miller informed Lewis that Nabors would resign. Lewis said he always considered her a friend, and when she left, he said he lost a friend.
Lewis said Nabors' successor had the "same exact" job as Nabors.
Asked about the experience, or lack of experience, in Nabors' background for law enforcement, Lewis said she had enough experience in social service and organization that made her an ideal fit for the job as his assistant.
Civilians in the Sheriff's office rarely had county vehicles, Lewis said. He said he couldn't do his job without her. "We were definitely a team," he said. -Lewis agreed he set up his relationship with his wife to fail when he went on the trip to Charlotte with Nabors.
"What I'm saying is that I lied to my wife. That does not jeopardize the integrity of the men and women of the sheriff's office," said Lewis.
"I don't think it was through manipulation, but I was definitely trying to convince her to go to Reno," said Lewis. Lewis wanted Nabors to go with him to a sheriff's conference in Reno, Nevada. If she went, Lewis said, he wanted the two of them to share a room.
Lewis said he didn't actually think he would go to Reno. "My wife's gonna cut my head off if I go," he said. Lewis testifies his effort to convince Nabors to go to Reno was not going to amount to any trip.
"The first night we were in Charlotte, I suggested to Joe that Savanah get a raise," Lewis said. Lewis said he believes Nabors did get a raise.
2:44 p.m.: On break until 3 p.m., when Lewis is expected to testify.
2:40 p.m.: Alexander Stalvey takes to the stand. He testifies Nabors was his paralegal for about three years.
"She did a good job," he said of Nabors' performance.
Stalvey also worked with Will Lewis at the office.
2:26 p.m.: Terri Coker takes the stand. She works as a paralegal for the law firm of Bannister, Wyatt and Stalvey. She was employed at the same time Lewis was employed there.
Coker said she and Nabors compared notes on the job requirement to being Lewis' assistant. She said she was also offered the role, but notes to each showed similarities and differences in job descriptions.
The trust between lawyer and paralegal is vital, she said.
2:12 p.m.: Martine Helou takes the stand. She was hired by the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office to strengthen community outreach. She set up the “Voice” program which was a way to address opioid crisis in Greenville.
Helou focused on sustaining transparency throughout the office, she said. Helou said Nabors told her in February 2017 she did not want to stay employed with the GCSO.
She talked about the character of Lewis while there and said he believed in transparency.
1:46 p.m.: Chad Ayers takes the stand. He’s employed with ProActive Response Group. Was previously at the Greenville Sheriff’s Office 12 years ago. He testified he was in a relationship with Savanah Nabors.
Testified he told Will Lewis he and Nabors were dating,
"It had been brought to our attention that we were not to have anything to do with Nabors," said Ayers.-He said that message came from a superior in his department.
12:08 p.m.: Judge Cooper addresses Will Lewis and asks if there are any impeachable offenses should he take the stand. Lewis decides he will testify.
11:52 a.m.: Court resumes
11:27 a.m.: Judge Cooper calls for a break. Said the evidence phase of the trial is done.
11:18 a.m.: Projection screen in the courtroom comes down. Prosecutors are playing the press conference in which Lewis admitted to an affair.
In it, Lewis comes clean with an affair, calling it "consensual." "That's all I can tell you, is that I am deeply and truly sorry for that," he said, at the time, calling rape and stalking accusations at the time false. At the press conference, he said there was "zero" validity to any criminal claims.
10:13 a.m.: Major Ty Miller called to the stand. She works at the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office and has for a little more than 20 years. She became a major in July 2017. She is the highest-ranking female officer in Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.
Testified she started in uniform patrol and then became a sex crimes investigator before moving over Sgt. for the school enforcement division. Has worked with three different sheriff's and is part of the leadership team, known as the Command Staff. Each officer on that staff reports to the Sheriff.
In January 2017, she said she was part of the Command Staff.
She met Savanah Nabors during the transition period leading up to Lewis being sworn into office.
"We had never had Sheriff that had a personal assistant," Miller said of Nabors. "This was kind of new and different, we didn't know what to expect of it."
"She felt very comfortable around him and she would call him Will and so that was a little strange."
Miller testified that anything that came from her also came from him. Said it was strange because she was a civilian assistant.
Major was asked about special treatment. She talked about the new car, saying it was a little tense around the office because the office had sometimes struggled to get new cars for high-ranking officers. "It was really clear that they were a team, and that one came with the other," she said.
"Because it was a new position, we didn't really know what to expect of that. I know that it stirred, it was tough on morale, that was an issue."
Miller said Lewis told her to look out for her and he had made it clear that Nabors was "off limits."
On the scene, she said she heard someone acting surprised. She said she turned around and saw Nabors step out of Lewis' car with the Sheriff at a crime scene. "There was just no reason for her to be there."
"I confronted the Sheriff at a later time in regards to [Nabors] being at the crime scene," she said. "I said to him that I was really, really concerned about the perception. I don't know what's going on but the perception is not good," she said to Lewis.
She testified Lewis told her he wanted to expose Nabors to "our world" and said he'd consider Miller's concerns.
Then on a Charlotte trip, she said, Lewis called her and said Nabors had too much to drink. Miller said Lewis stopped mid-sentence on the phone call and asked for Miller not to repeat that. Miller said she asked why Nabors went to Charlotte. She said Lewis told her not to tell anyone else in the office.
Miller talked about meeting for lunch with Nabors. Said Nabors told her she separated from her husband.-Then they went to the Swamp Rabbit Trail for a walk and said she wanted to talk about Lewis.
"I looked at her and I said, 'Oh my God, are you sleeping with him,' and she said, 'No, no, no, we kissed,'" recalled Miller.
Then Nabors played a clip of a recording which consisted of Lewis talking about taking Nabors to Reno and that they would have to share a room for a sheriff's school.
"This is pure manipulation," said Miller. "I was really angry, and I felt incredibly disrespected."
Miller said she offered Nabors to move to County Square and she'd deal with Lewis at a later time.
"I think I was really overwhelmed. This was so different than what I thought this was," said Miller. "I have a son her age and I looked at her as an innocent kid. She was really vulnerable and really impressionable and she felt trapped."
Miller said the relationship really crumbled between Lewis and Nabors when she posted a blog.
Lewis denied having any sexual encounter with Nabors, Miller said. He later admitted that he had one sexual encounter with Nabors to Miller. She said she encouraged Lewis to come clean about the incident.
"He looked directly at me, and said, "I am not doing that, because my wife would leave me,'" Miller said.
"When you answer a call, and they say, 'Oh, what's going on with your Sheriff,' that's hard," said Miller, of she and her co-workers, "And they were having to do that every day."
"I was afraid [Lewis] would sabotage her career if she up and quit," said Miller, of Nabors.
Miller said after Nabors left, Lewis wanted to hire a Tennessee beauty queen. She said she shot down that suggestion as soon as it came up, citing the importance of integrity and perception in the office.
Admits she was not a supporter of Lewis leading up to the race but said Lewis recognized when he first started he and Miller were "polar opposites." She said he liked that and asked her to keep him in line.
She talked about sexual harassment between a subordinate and manager in the workplace and said she knew the environment would be hostile and likely beyond repair between Lewis and Nabors.
10:00 a.m.: Lt. Britt Dove takes the stand. Works for SLED and investigates computer crimes and forensics into phone devices. Specializes in “data extraction.” Analyzed data from Lewis’ cell phone.
The court recognizes Dove as an expert in mobile data extraction.
Testified all Apple phones will only allow for last 100 calls to be extracted for record purposes. Said it’s protocol for Apple devices. More detailed extraction could be found through mobile companies.
