Warming up and trending drier for the weekend!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Comfortable Fall weather continues today across the Lowcountry with plenty of sunshine and temperatures warming into the 70s. There will be an increase in clouds this afternoon and one or two sprinkles can’t be ruled out. Most of you will stay dry. Morning lows will moderate over the next few days with lows in the 60s and 70s this weekend. Highs will warm into the low 80s this weekend. A storm system will bring in some clouds and a few showers Saturday and Sunday. Overall, Saturday looks mainly dry with a few passing showers possible on Sunday.