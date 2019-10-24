Worship service to be held at Emanuel AME ahead of museum groundbreaking

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Before officials break ground on the long-awaited International African-American Museum on Friday, a worship service will be held Thursday night at Mother Emanuel AME.
The public is invited to attend and no tickets are necessary for the interfaith service. A reception will follow.
The program is scheduled to include music from the Charleston area justice ministry choir and African drumming from the Wona Womalan African Drumming and Dance Ensemble.
There will also be scripture readings from both the Old Testament and the Gullah New Testament. The homily will be given by Rev. Dr. James A. Forbes Jr., the senior pastor emeritus at the Riverside Church in New York.
The service will begin at 6:30 p.m. The groundbreaking Friday is sold out.
