After almost 20 years of planning, officials to break ground on IAAM Friday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -The planning stage of the International African-American Museum in Charleston has spanned two mayors and nearly 20 years. More than 1,000 people, corporations and foundations have all been a part in making the dream a reality.
On Friday, the idea will finally be rooted during a groundbreaking ceremony with the theme “Illuminating the African American Journey”
Tickets to the event, which were free, are sold out. A worship service was also held Thursday night at Mother Emanuel AME.
Years in the making, the museum has been the recipient of several seven and eight-figure donations including $2.5 million from Dominion Energy and $1 million from BP. Former Panthers owner Jerry Richardson also gave $5 million among other significant individual donations.
The IAAM plans to open its doors in 2021 at Gadsden’s Wharf in downtown Charleston where nearly half of the enslaved Africans who came ashore in North America disembarked.
The museum will include interactive exhibits and feature a center for family history. A memorial garden will be included as well.
First district congressman Joe Cunningham, Governor Henry McMaster and Charleston mayor John Tecklenburg are all scheduled to be in attendance Friday. Former Charleston mayor Joe Riley and House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn are scheduled to give remarks. Rev. Eric Manning, the pastor of Emanuel AME church, will also give a blessing.
The program is set to begin at 10 a.m. and last approximately 90 minutes.
