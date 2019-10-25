Bond set at $100k for couple after kids found locked in home, living in ‘horrific’ conditions

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Bond was set at $100,000 for a couple after deputies reported finding their kids locked in a room in a Berkeley County home and living in horrible conditions.
Erik Perez-Viera and Diana Salbon were in court Thursday night where they faced five counts of unlawful conduct toward a child. The judge told the couple they could have no contact with the children until their charges were resolved.
Their arrest stems from an investigation on Wednesday that began when a home inspector discovered that two children, ages 3 and 5, were locked in a bedroom with a deadbolt at a house on Patriot Lane in the Summerville area of Berkeley County.
The investigation revealed “horrific” living conditions including feces, trash and food on the floor of a room where five children had been living; Salbon is the mother of all of the five children, and Perez-Viera is the father of one child and stepfather to the remaining four.
The five children, along with two other children who were living in a different area of the home with another couple, were taken into DSS custody.
“I don’t want to lose my children,” Salbon told a judge during a bond court hearing Thursday night. “My family knows that I’ve done the best I can, that I’ve given them the best that they need.”
Salbon attributed some of the dirty conditions to a knocked over trash can and her 3-year-old smearing feces on the walls and carpet, which she said she was going to clean.
She said the house is inspected every three months, and video is recorded of what is seen.
“[The inspectors] know for a fact it hasn’t been like that before,” Salbon said of the living conditions at the home.
According to Salbon, the family had been planning recently to look for a more “spacious” place.
The investigation began when a home inspector made a visit, and when no one answered the door he went inside and heard voices in a room.
According to Sheriff Duane Lewis with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, the inspector discovered that a 3-year-old and 5-year-old were locked inside a room.
“One of the small children could speak some English. and the [inspector] was able to determine no one else was there and that they were locked in this room,” Lewis said. “One of the children indicated that they were hungry and did not know where their parents were at.”
According to the incident report, the child said,"Let me out, I am hungry."
The inspector said when he went downstairs to search for an adult he found Salbon in a downstairs bedroom with her infant child. The inspector reported that when he asked Salbon if she could let the children out, she replied,"No."
The incident report states that Perez-Viera arrived on scene and questioned why the inspector was there. The inspector said he became concerned and left after he heard screams from upstairs.
The inspector left the home and had his wife call law enforcement.
Lewis said that before deputies arrived on the scene, the parents unlocked the door.
When deputies got inside of the house they found the home in deplorable condition with “animal feces, human feces, trash, and food particles” in an upstairs room.
In other rooms, there were animal cages stacked on top of each other. Authorities said there was an unknown amount of small caged animals inside of the room with the children.
“Our investigation led us to determine that a total of seven children were living in these conditions,” Lewis said.
Five of the children, ages between 1 and 9, were sleeping in one room on a double bed. The other two children found in the home are 10 and 7.
According to the investigative deputy report, there were no door handles on any of the bedrooms in the house and every room in the house had cameras in it including where the children slept and dressed.
Officials with the sheriff’s office said a total of 12 people were living at the home.
Deputies said an investigation revealed that the initial renter of the home sublet for two rooms upstairs which is where five of the children were living; the parents lived in one bedroom while their children lived in the other room.
Due to previous problems at the home, a house inspector would periodically inspect the residence, according to Lewis.
“It’s just sad to see that we have people that go to those extremes,” Lewis said."There’s a lot of other things that could’ve been done with those children. There’s a lot of good people out here that would be happy to watch those children, babysit them or take care of them."
