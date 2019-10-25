Concerns raised over proposed sand mine intended to create “pond” on Wadmalaw Island

WADMALAW ISLAND, SC – Hundreds of people have signed a petition against the proposed Bears Bluff Mine on central Wadmalaw Island.
According to the permit application, the project spans approximately 270 acres. Of that land, the mine would only dig up 20 acres and be at maximum 15 feet deep.
“The permitted acreage that they’re requesting is just over 200 acres and this is actually one of the last, big, undeveloped tracks of land on Wadmalaw Island,” Caroline Bradner with the Coastal Conservation League said. “All mining has impacts. It’s resource extraction.”
But for Allen and Melissa Dawson, the project’s applicants, they say the mine is only temporary to dig enough out of the ground for them to build a recreational pond on their property.
“When it’s done, it’ll be done,” Allen Dawson said. “The trucks will stop, the traffic will stop. The pond will be functional.”
Neighbors are voicing their concerns on increased truck traffic, potential water contamination and noise affected with a mining project.
“The two-lane country roads and older bridge to Johns Island are not able to support the constant flow of loaded big trucks that this mine will bring,” Wadmalaw resident Sarah McLester said in an email to Live 5 News. “When the roads must be repaired or resurfaced, the entire county will bear the burden of this cost, rather than the landowner responsible for the damage.”
If approved, the Bears Bluff Mine will be the first one on Wadmalaw island. But the Lowcountry is no stranger to sand and clay minds. According to Department of Health Environmental Control, there are 16 sand mines on neighboring Johns Island alone.
The Dawsons say they plan to sell the extracted sand and clay, but they want their neighbors to know they have the same intention for conserving the island.
“We want to keep it rural as well. That’s what drew us to this property,” Melissa Dawson said. “We bought it with friends to use it for a recreation property for children, grandchildren down the road.”
Right now, DHEC is taking public comments on the project. They intend to hold a public hearing in the future but have not released a date.
The Dawsons say they can be reached at Eallen@dawsominc.com.
