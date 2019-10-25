Court records show 3-year-old Kamille died from asphyxiation

Patrick Stallworth and Derick Brown made their first court appearance on October 25, 2019.
By WBRC Staff | October 25, 2019 at 1:23 PM EDT - Updated October 25 at 4:13 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Toddler Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney was killed by asphyxiation. That is according to a discussion between prosecutors and Judge Clyde Jones during the first court appearance for suspects Patrick Stallworth and Derick Brown.

Brown and Stallworth are both charged with capital murder.

They were both in court Friday morning on the charge.

Investigators say 3-year-old Kamille was kidnapped from a birthday party on Saturday, October 12 at Tom Brown Village.

