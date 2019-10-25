Deputies looking to identify suspects accused of stealing checks

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown County deputies are looking to the public to help identify suspects attempting to cash checks taken during multiple car break-ins at Huntington Beach State Park.
The pair were photographed by bank security cameras in the Goose Creek area. Police there are also looking for them in a case of suspected forgery.
They were seen driving a white Dodge van in one incident and a silver Toyota sedan in another.
Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the Goose Creek Police Department at (843) 863-5200, Crime Stoppers (843) 554-1111, or Inv. Logan Wolfsen at (843) 863-5200 ext. 2338.
Georgetown deputies are asking citizens to dial 274637 from any text-enabled cell phone, and text the word “GCSOTIP” followed by your message. This service is for crime tips ONLY, not for the reports of crimes in progress. For crimes in progress, call 911.
