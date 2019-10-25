Environmental groups file lawsuit after Trump administration rolls back Clean Water regulations

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Coastal Conservation League has joined several other environmental groups to file a federal lawsuit against the Trump administration’s head of the US Environmental Protection Agency and the US Army Corps of Engineers.
The lawsuit claims the federal agencies have unlawfully attempted to repeal the protections established by the Clean Water Rule in 2015.
The legal action is an attempt to keep the nation's waterways free of pollution and remind the federal government the law requires public input before the repeal can take place, according to Lisa Jones-Turansky, the chief strategy officer for the Coastal Conservation League.
The Clean Water Rule was established to clarify the scope of "waters of the United States" protected under the Clean Water Act.
"The regulation confirmed that the protective reach of the Clean Water Act extends to wetlands and tributaries 'that require protection in order to restore and maintain the chemical, physical, or biological integrity of traditional navigable waters,'" court documents said.
However, the EPA, which is led by ex-coal lobbyist Andrew Wheeler, and the US Army Corps of Engineers filed a final rule to repeal the regulations.
The lawsuit claims the action would unlawfully leave certain waters of the United States unprotected.
However, the change has been finalized and is set to go in effect on Dec. 23, 2019. Jones-Turansky said she believes the Trump administration was likely motivated to repeal the protections to benefit companies that want to fill wetlands.
"This proposed definition revision is intended to strike a balance between Federal and State waters and would carry out Congress' overall objective to restore and maintain the integrity of the nation's waters in a manner that preserves the traditional sovereignty of States over their own land and water resources," the proposed rule states. "In that separate rulemaking, as referenced in Section VII, the agencies are reconsidering the proper scope of federal CWA jurisdiction and seek to establish a clear and implementable regulatory definition that better effectuates the language, structure, and purposes of the CWA."
The Coastal Conservation League's lawsuit argues the federal agencies' efforts to repeal the regulations have not met the due diligence needed to engage the public for comments.
Jones-Turansky called the move "a slap in the face to the Constitution."
"This case challenges the administration’s arbitrary and unlawful attempt to repeal the protections of the Clean Water Rule," the lawsuit stated. "The manner in which the repeal has been carried out—in essence, by executive fiat—betrays an extraordinary disregard for federal rulemaking requirements and the views of the American public."
Court documents said "the administration’s attack on the Clean Water Rule did not come as a surprise."
"In South Carolina, we have so much to lose if we don't protect this water here," Jones-Turansky said. "To take away and fill those wetlands by removing protections is really dangerous and irresponsible, frankly."
Turansky said the lawsuit is a reminder to the agencies' leading the repeal that there is a constitutional process that needs to be followed.
“It’s an interesting time in federal politics,” Jones-Turansky said. “This is a clean water versus federal government case, and we feel like the law has been violated.”
