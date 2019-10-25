One dead, two taken to hospital in Orangeburg Co. crash

One dead, two taken to hospital in Orangeburg Co. crash
(Source: Live 5)
By Live 5 Web Staff | October 25, 2019 at 9:16 AM EDT - Updated October 25 at 9:16 AM

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - One person died and two people were injured in a crash in Orangeburg on Friday morning.

A 2005 Chevy Colorado with three people inside was going east on Michelle Street near Walker Drive, ran off the right side of the road, overturned and ran into a ditch, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Tyler Tidwell.

Nobody inside the truck was wearing a seatbelt.

The Orangeburg County coroner will release the name of the deceased.

Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.