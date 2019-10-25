Report: 5 people, including armed driver jumps out of moving vehicle during chase

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities said five people, including a driver armed with a gun, jumped out of a moving vehicle during a car chase in Moncks Corner.
According to the sheriff’s office, it happened just before midnight on Thursday when a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation.
A report states that instead of stopping, the driver accelerated “aggressively.”
“The deputy then witnesses all of the vehicle’s doors begin to open as all five occupants of the vehicle jumped out while the car was still in motion,” BCSO officials said.
Deputies reported that the driver of the vehicle exited the vehicle holding a black semi-automatic pistol in his hand.
“In just a few short seconds this traffic stop became a dangerous situation,” BCSO officials said. “We are thankful this deputy was able to rely on his training to keep control of the situation. This could have ended much differently.”
Rashid F. Fulmore and two juveniles were arrested in the incident. Fulmore has been charged with two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, evading and simple possession of marijuana.
Authorities said the investigation began when the the suspects’ vehicle made a traffic violation on Mount Pine Road. According to the sheriff’s office, the vehicle eventually turned into the Moss Grove neighborhood where the occupants bailed from teh vehicle on Guinness Drive.
