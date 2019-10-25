Stratford High School teacher’s license suspended after ‘inappropriate comments’ to students

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Berkeley County teacher’s license has been suspended for a year after claims that he made inappropriate comments to students.
Michael Hood was a teacher at Stratford High School when the alleged incidents happened.
He was placed on administrative leave on Dec. 4, 2018, but he resigned three days later amid the district's investigation into the claims.
A disciplinary action report from the SC Department of Education did not go into detail about what Hood said.
However, the documents revealed the inappropriate comments happened more than once.
Inappropriate comments were made to students, inappropriate topics were discussed in his classroom, and the district’s investigation included audio recordings and students who corroborated the allegations, according to the disciplinary action report.
Hood had no prior record of disciplinary action with the state board, according to the documents.
