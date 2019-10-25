Umpire sues Moncks Corner mayor over tirade during rec league kickball game

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - A man who umpired a recreational kickball game involving the mayor of Moncks Corner has filed a lawsuit against the town’s leader for slander, conspiracy, and contract interference.
The lawsuit stems from a fight over whether Mayor Michael Lockliear’s son Andrew was out or safe at home plate during a game on Aug. 6, 2019.
The umpire, Graylnn Moran Jr., claims Lockliear came out of the dugout to argue the out call against his son in the eighth inning.
Moran claims Lockliear said, “He was passed the plate, are you stupid?...That’s ridiculous. You don’t need to be getting $25. You should be paying us $25!!! I can’t believe this!”
Moran stated he then tried to calm Lockliear down, but the tirade continued.
“I own this town," Moran claims Lockliear said. "You won’t have to worry about representing this town anymore because you won’t be back out here.”
According to the lawsuit, the mayor then grabbed the fence, kicked a water bottle, and continued to throw a tantrum on his way back to the dugout.
Moran then claims that Lockliear used his political influence to ensure he never returned to officiate in Moncks Corner again and got him fired from his job.
“This political misconduct is a serious threat to the service of elected office and to the citizens of The Town of Moncks Corner,” the suit states.
Moran is seeking actual and punitive damages determined by a jury.
