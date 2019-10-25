A warm last weekend of October ahead!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Unseasonably warm temperatures will be the story of our final weekend of October across the Lowcountry. A storm system will take shape to our west and slowly head our way over the weekend. Dry weather is expected today and for most of Saturday. The chance of rain will increase on Sunday with a few scattered showers possible on Sunday. High temperatures will be around 80 degrees today and Saturday with low to mid 80s likely on Sunday. Morning low temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s this morning.