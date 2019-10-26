Couple finds 3.29-carat brown diamond at Arkansas diamond park

MURFREESBORO, Ark. (WMC) - A couple left Arkansas’ Crater of Diamonds State Park Tuesday with quite the discovery.
Pat Choate and her husband, John, have visited the park in Murfreesboro, Ark. several times over the years, even finding five diamonds before. But their biggest find came Tuesday when Pat spotted a 3.29-carat brown diamond.
The Jacksonville, Ark. couple, who previously lived in the Murfreesboro area, had only been at the 37.5-acre park about 30 minutes before finding their rock in the southwest part of the search area.
“I saw something shiny several feet ahead of me and walked over to see what it was,” said Pat. “I lost sight of it when I got close, but then I turned around I found the diamond lying beside me.”
She carried the stone in a pill bottle to show her husband before taking it to the park’s Diamond Discovery Center where park staff registered and weighed it.
According to the park, Pat’s diamond is the third largest found there this year and the largest brown gem found there in more than two years. A teenager from Centerton, Arkansas discovered a 7.44-carat brown diamond in 2017.
Many visitors who find diamonds at the park name their gems. Pat named hers “Illusive Dream.”
“It has been a long time coming, a lot of dirt and many years of searching, and I thank the good lord for it," said Pat. "I know it’s not a perfect diamond, but it sure is a thrill.”
She says she plans on keeping it as a reminder of the memories she and her husband made during their many visits
According to the park, staff have registered more than 400 diamonds this year, and 15 of those have weighed at least one carat each.
