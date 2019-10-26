Deputies: One person shot on Johns Island

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff's Office says one person has life-threatening injuries after being shot on Johns Island.
Deputies responded on Saturday around 4 a.m. to Bohicket Road after a report of shooting victim on the front porch.
Authorities say, at roughly the same time, they received reports of shots fired in the area.
Deputies found the shooting victim conscious on the porch of the first caller.
They say due to the victim’s injuries the person was unable to give information about any suspects.
The victim was taken to the hospital.
There is an active investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 843-202-1700 or 911.
