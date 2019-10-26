Emergency crews respond to fire in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Fire Department and emergency crews from surrounding areas responded to a house fire Saturday morning.
Charleston County Dispatch received the initial call reporting a house fire on Formosa Drive at 6:30 a.m. The Charleston, James Island, and Saint Andrews Fire Departments, Charleston County EMS, and Charleston PD responded to the incident.
Emergency crews arrived at the scene and reported a “significant volume of fire venting through the roof of the two-story home." Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control in less than 30 minutes and verified no one was in the building, according to Charleston Fire.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Two adults and two children were displaced by the fire but were not home at the time of incident.
One firefighter suffered minor burn injuries and was treated and released. No other injuries were reported.
