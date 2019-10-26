James Island Town councilmember expedites effort for speed limit signs on the island

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The town of James Island is hoping to fix its speeding problem by putting up speed limit signs with radar detection devices around the island.
Town Councilmember Troy Mullinax recently passed a resolution to expedite the town’s efforts in obtaining the additional signs from the South Carolina Department of Transportation.
Mullinax says the idea came after a car crashed into a house back in August on a dangerous intersection with no speed limit sign.
A temporary sign was put at that intersection while town council asked DOT for a permanent one, but the idea expanded to include multiple roads that Mullinax says would also benefit from having these signs.
“My first priority is long-stretches of road without stop signs. I saw firsthand how people slow down for these,” Mullinax said. “It lights up the speed limit to show how fast you’re going so you see it and they’re going to slow down.”
Not all speed limit signs will have radar detection devices on them, but Mullinax believes this request needs to be addressed now before it gets worse.
He said, “ We’ve had like three traffic meetings and they filled up our town hall and everyone relates to you these stories of people speeding throughout their neighborhoods in front of their homes.”
Lilly Laclair lives on the island and she says she’s seen first hand how fast drivers fly down her street.
“They speed like crazy over the hump so much, when they come down on the other side you can hear the car crunch because that’s how fast they’re going,” Laclair said.
The resolution is currently awaiting the mayor’s signature and it will then be sent out to the state department of transportation.
