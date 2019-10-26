Judge dismisses lawsuit filed by former College of Charleston assistant baseball coach

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A federal judge has dismissed a wrongful termination lawsuit Wednesday against the College of Charleston athletic director Matt Roberts and former school president Glenn McConnell.
In the lawsuit, which was filed in July, former CofC assistant baseball coach Jeffery Whitfield claimed there was no reason for his termination. The suit came weeks after the school agreed on a $350,000 settlement with former head baseball coach Matt Heath.
Whitfield claims in the lawsuit Roberts and McConnell conspired to terminate Heath and replace him with current CofC baseball coach Chad Holbrook, which then led to Whitfield’s termination.
U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel dismissed the case Wednesday, ruling Whitfield failed to support the claim for conspiracy among the College, McConnell and Roberts.
Gergel ruled that Whitfield was an “at will” employee who could be terminated at any time for any reason or for no reason according to state law.
