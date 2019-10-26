Lawsuit: Garden City restaurant served woman too much alcohol, led to deadly DUI crash

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One of the victims involved in a deadly DUI crash is suing a Garden City restaurant, claiming employees served a woman too much alcohol which led to the wreck.
Charles Young filed a lawsuit on Wednesday against Garden City Beach Bar and Grill on Atlantic Avenue.
Young was Samantha Herzig’s boyfriend. On Oct. 23, 2016, the two were driving on Highway 17 Bypass and making a left onto Pine Island Road, when Patricia Hale went through a red light and crashed into their car. Herzig died and Young was seriously injured
The lawsuit claims that before the crash, Hale was at the Garden City Beach Bar and Grill.
“Patricia Hale, while a patron of Garden City Beach Bar & Grill, ordered, was served, and consumed numerous alcoholic beverages in a volume and manner that caused her to become extremely intoxicated regardless of the fact that Garden City Beach Bar & Grill bartenders, servers, or agents of Defendant Garden City Beach Bar & Grill knew or should have known that she was intoxicated,” the lawsuit states.
Young claims in the lawsuit that the restaurant was negligent in serving Hale to the point of intoxication and continued to serve her. He also said they were negligent in the training of its employees and the supervision of its employees.
Young is asking for a jury trial in the case and more than $1 million in damages.
As for Hale, she pleaded guilty in July 2018 to reckless homicide and two counts of assault and battery.
She was sentenced to five years suspended upon payment of $180,000 restitution payment.
Hale is also facing a civil lawsuit that was brought on by people who were in another vehicle and also involved in the crash.
