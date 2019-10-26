Live 5 wins nine 1st place awards from RTDNAC/AP

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Live 5 News has received nine 1st place awards and three 2nd place awards from the Radio, Television, and Digital News Association of the Carolinas.
The 11 awards out of 12 nominations span from anchors to reporters to producers and photogs. This year, Live 5 news received the most nominations out of any television station in the state.
Live 5 anchors, reporters and producers have received the following awards:
- Most Outstanding News Operation
- Best Daytime Newscast
- Best investigative story - Charleston County School District child pornography case by Carter Coyle
- Best News Website - Live5News.com by Patrick Phillips, Ray Rivera and Nick Krueger
- Best Sports Special - Road to Victory – by Kevin Bilodeau, Thomas Gruel, Abbey O’Brien, Chris Obarski, and Rob Way
- TV News Producer of the Year - Becca King
- TV News Multimedia Journalist of the Year - (tie) Rob Way and Kolbie Satterfield
- TV News Anchor of the Year - Bill Sharpe
- Best general news story - Vanished from the VA Hospital by Michal Higdon (2nd place)
- Best education story - Moldy Classrooms by Kolbie Satterfield (2nd place)
- TV News Photographer of the Year - Craig Lloyd (2nd place)
