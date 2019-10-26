Not Fall at All: Temperatures Near 80 Degrees with Slight Shower Chance

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High temperatures are expected to top out near 80 degrees this afternoon under sun and clouds! Most of the day should remain dry, but a couple of showers are possible this afternoon and evening as a warm front nears the area. A cold front attached to the remnants of Olga will nears the area overnight and tomorrow. Scattered rain is possible overnight and into tomorrow. A few overnight storms are possible as well. Rain chances are staying elevated through tomorrow and highs should feel even warmer, topping out in the mid 80s.