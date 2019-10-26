Not Fall at All: Temperatures Near 80 Degrees with Slight Shower Chance

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High temperatures are expected to top out near 80 degrees this afternoon under sun and clouds! Most of the day should remain dry, but a couple of showers are possible this afternoon and evening as a warm front nears the area. A cold front attached to the remnants of Olga will nears the area overnight and tomorrow. Scattered rain is possible overnight and into tomorrow. A few overnight storms are possible as well. Rain chances are staying elevated through tomorrow and highs should feel even warmer, topping out in the mid 80s.
Unsettled weather returns to the Lowcountry Tuesday and Wednesday as a warm front lingers south of the area ahead of the next cold front. Rain chances should drop off Halloween and Friday and high temperatures should return to the 70s. Keep in mind this is a few days out, so the timing of a front’s passage may change the Halloween forecast!
TODAY: Sun and clouds, isolated shower; HIGH: 81.
TONIGHT: Scattered rain and isolated storm; LOW: 72.
TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and an isolated storm; HIGH: 85.
MONDAY: Warm with the slight chance for an isolated shower; HIGH: 84.
Meteorologist Danielle Prinz
