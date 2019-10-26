Warrants: Man lured young woman to car, sexually assaulted her in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A lunch meeting led to a sexual assault in North Myrtle Beach, according to arrest warrants.
George Stephenson was arrested on Tuesday and charged with kidnapping and first-degree criminal sexual conduct.
Arrest warrants state that Stephenson and a young lady met for lunch back in June in the area of Barefoot Landing and Windy Hill. The documents show that Stephenson lured the woman to his vehicle “to go meet his wife.”
But instead, he is accused of assaulting the victim while confining her to the back seat of his vehicle.
The accuser was able to positively identify Stephenson and he admitted to meeting with the victim.
Stephenson is out of jail on a $50,000 bond.
