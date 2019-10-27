Beverly T. Craven, Clerk of Council Emerita for Charleston County passes away

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Beverly Craven, former Charleston County Clerk of Council Emerita, passed away Sunday.
Craven served as the Clerk of Council from Nov. 9, 1987, to Aug. 22, 2017.
Craven served as a member of the Charleston Community Pride Board, a member of the board of the Lowcountry Senior Citizens Center, a Member of the Charleston Hat Ladies and a member and treasurer of the Tri-County Silver-Haired Legislature. Craven also served as a mentor for medical students at the Medical University of SC.
Craven will lie in state at the Lonnie Hamilton III Public Services Building and her family will receive guests on Tuesday, October 29, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Her funeral will be held at St. Patrick Catholic Church, located at 134 St Philip Street Charleston, on Wednesday, Oct. 30, at 10 a.m.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.