Charleston Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for suspects in shooting of house

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is searching for suspects that were involved in the shooting of a house Sunday morning.
Deputies responding to the area of Cartwright Drive at around 11:50 after multiple reports of gunshots, according to the sheriff’s office.
A witness on scene told deputies that the driver of one car parked in front of a house on the 1700 block of Cartwright Drive became involved in an argument with the driver of another car further down the street.
The driver of the second car began shooting towards the first vehicle, according to the witness. Rounds subsequently struck 1721 Cartwright. No injuries were reported in the shooting.
Both cars reportedly left the scene before deputies arrived.
Anybody with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 843.202.1700 or 911.
