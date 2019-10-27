One dead following early morning fire at Historic Badham House

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County Fire Rescue is investigating the cause of a fire at Historic Badham House that killed one person Sunday morning.
Emergency crews responded to the 6100 block of Badham Drive in the St. George area at rough 5:14 a.m. and reported seeing the Badham House collapsed and engulfed in flames.
Dorchester County Fire Rescue, the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, Dorchester Couty EMS, and the St. George Police Department responded to the fire.
One person has died as a result of the fire, according to Dorchester County public information officer Tiffany Norton. The identity and cause of death have not yet been released.
The Badham House was the home of Dorchester County Councilwoman, Harriet Holman and her family. Councilwoman Holman, her husband Herman, and two family members were home at the time of the fire.
“Pray for and respect the privacy of the Holman family during this difficult time,” Dorchester County Council Chairman George Bailey said.
Councilwoman Holman was transported to an area hospital, where she was treated and released with minor injuries.
No additional injuries have been reported.
