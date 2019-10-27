Unseasonably Warm Temperatures Ahead; Increasing Rain Chances Today

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front is approaching from the west and will keep rain chances elevated through the afternoon hours. Scattered rain is possible with the slight chance for a couple of storms. The day won’t be a wash out, but have the umbrella handy! High temperatures should peak in the mid 80s with a heat index in the upper 80s! Overnight lows will drop off to the mid 60s under mostly cloudy skies.