Unseasonably Warm Temperatures Ahead; Increasing Rain Chances Today

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front is approaching from the west and will keep rain chances elevated through the afternoon hours. Scattered rain is possible with the slight chance for a couple of storms. The day won’t be a wash out, but have the umbrella handy! High temperatures should peak in the mid 80s with a heat index in the upper 80s! Overnight lows will drop off to the mid 60s under mostly cloudy skies.
Slightly drier air moves in tomorrow and will keep rain chances very low. Temperatures will remain in the mid 80s tomorrow afternoon under a mix of sun and clouds. Our eyes will be on a mid week warm front that could bring scattered rain to the area late Tuesday night and into Wednesday.
TODAY: Scattered rain possible with an isolated t-storm; HIGH: 85.
TOMORROW: Sun and clouds, warm; HIGH: 84.
TUESDAY: Increasing rain chance; HIGH: 80.
WEDNESDAY: Scattered rain possible; HIGH: 77.
HALLOWEEN: Warm wIth slight chance for showers; HIGH: 81
Meteorologist Danielle Prinz
