’We have some control today’: Benedict College, Columbia mayor change presidential forum after backlash

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Seven Democratic candidates running for president were in Columbia Saturday for a forum and town hall at Benedict College.
The event was originally called a bipartisan discussion on criminal justice reform, but there was a partisan shadow over the day's event today.
This tone was partially set by President Trump’s visit yesterday. While some people were excited the President came and spoke in Columbia on Friday, others believed honoring the President was a mistake.
Senator Kamala Harris announced she is pulling out of the forum Friday night after the 2020 Bipartisan Justice Center gave President Trump an award for signing the First Step Act into law. After calls with the President of Benedict College, Dr. Roslyn Clark Artis and Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin, Harris said she would attend if the event was no longer being hosted by the same organization that gave the President this award.
Then, the organizers got to work.
"It’s tough, we were up most of the night talking with dozens of people, all well-meaning, but just trying to make sure that at end of the day that interests and long term interests of Benedict College students remained at the top of the priority,” Benjamin said.
The college took ownership of the event and after a series of conversations between event organizers, the presidential campaigns, and listening to students made all events with Presidential candidates an event focused on giving students an opportunity to engage with the Democratic candidates.
“We do listen to our students, we are concerned about our students, we do not have a lot of power over the White House, its protocol and policy, we have some control today and we want to make sure Benedict College students have a voice in this process,” Artis told WIS.
Some students also expressed frustration after feeling their peers were blocked out of the President’s speech. According to Artis and Benjamin, over 30 students attending the President's speech yesterday on campus. However, over 30 in a room of over 200 and no opportunities to engage with the candidates made some students feel left out of an event putting their school's name in national headlines.
“Today we have an opportunity to be a part of that experience, and I feel like if the candidates are supposed to serve the people, and president trump is supposed to serve the people why can’t the people go,” Benedict College student Myesha Craven said.
And if that meant changing logos around and doing some shuffling to make students more included, Benedict college said they were up to the task.
In response to the event, the South Carolina Republican Party Chairman released a statement saying:
“President Trump and his administration have shown themselves to be leaders when it comes to fighting for the African American community. From passing historic criminal justice reforms, to creating the lowest unemployment rate ever for African Americans, it’s clear that President Trump is the only 2020 candidate with a real record to highlight. We look forward to helping the president tout his successes and win in 2020, so that even more progress can be made for the people of South Carolina.”
