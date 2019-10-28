After summer storm damaged old location, new Moncks Corner DMV to open soon

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - A new DMV location will open in Moncks Corner soon after a storm on the Fourth of July severely damaged the old branch in the 400 block of Hwy 52.
The new location will be at 108-B South Highway 51, approximately one mile away. Since the storm, a mobile office has helped serve customers in the parking lot of the old location. That mobile location will move to the new spot on Tuesday afternoon, where it will serve customers for another month until the new building opens around Thanksgiving.
“We want to thank the people of Moncks Corner for their patience over the last 3.5 months while using our CARES vehicle to conduct their agency business,” said SCDMV Executive Director Kevin Shwedo. “While our new site in Moncks Corner will still use our CARES vehicle for the time being, customers will be able to wait in an indoor lobby while we work to renovate the counter space for future service.”
The office will be open from 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. The office will open from 9:30 - 5 p.m. on Wednesdays to account for an hour of training held statewide each Wednesday morning.
“Once the agency starts operations Wednesday at the South Highway 51 location, I foresee us remaining in that building for two years,” SCDMV Deputy Director of Branch Services Courtney Saxon said. “Over the next two years, the agency will work with the county to permanently move into the county’s expanded facilities.”
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.