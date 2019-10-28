Battery announce plans to play at Patriots Point in 2020

“It’s been a pleasure working with College of Charleston staff and look forward to the positive partnerships that will result from this move,” Bowman said in a statement released by the team. “We’ll also be working to enhance the facilities at Patriots Point to meet all USL Championship requirements and create an unforgettable game-day experience. Our venue will be more easily accessible to people in the downtown area, and give our fans the opportunity to explore the best spots in town before and after the matches.”