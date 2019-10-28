Battery announce plans to play at Patriots Point in 2020

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Battery announced on Sunday that, starting in 2020, their home games will be played at Patriots Point Stadium in Mount Pleasant.
The move comes after team owner Eric Bowman sold MUSC Health Stadium earlier this year for more than $6 million.
The soccer stadium at Patriots Point is currently the home field for the College of Charleston’s soccer teams.
Originally, there had been talks of moving the teams home to a spot in downtown Charleston. Both Stoney Field and The Citadel’s Johnson-Hagood Stadium were discussed as options but neither worked out.
“It’s been a pleasure working with College of Charleston staff and look forward to the positive partnerships that will result from this move,” Bowman said in a statement released by the team. “We’ll also be working to enhance the facilities at Patriots Point to meet all USL Championship requirements and create an unforgettable game-day experience. Our venue will be more easily accessible to people in the downtown area, and give our fans the opportunity to explore the best spots in town before and after the matches.”
The announcement comes 8 days after Charleston played their final game at MUSC Health Stadium, which had been their home since 1999 and was the first soccer specific stadium built in the United States.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.