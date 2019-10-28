Beware of phone scammers pretending to be with Dominion Energy

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Scammers are pretending to be with a local business or Dominion Energy to target customers in Richland County, the Sheriff’s Department said.
Deputies want the public to be on alert for phone calls that appear to come from Dominion Energy, but those on the line demand money in the form of gift cards.
Scammers call customers and claim they have missed payments to the point their power is about to be disconnected, deputies said. The scammers will demand money immediately to keep the power on, telling people to send payments in the form of gift cards.
Customers should not send any money to these people, deputies said.
If someone feels they have fallen victim to this scam, call RCSD at 803-576-3000.
