CCSD board set to get updates, new camera policy could become official

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District is considering changes that could affect almost two dozen schools.
The changes include schools being combined to others closing, and parents have had the opporutunity during listening sessions to make their thoughts known. The final listening session was last week, and now a vote and discussion on those changes could happen as early as next month.
In Monday afternoon’s board meeting, CCSD Superintendent Dr. Gerrita Postlewait is set to give an update on acceleration schools and board priorities.
The board also could adopt target achievement and growth goals that have been created for each CCSD school. They were presented to the board in August.
As for a policy change that could become official during this meeting, the board is set to hold its final vote on an ordinance that would allow the district to be in charge of security video taken inside schools.
Under current policy, the principal of the school is the one in charge of security camera video, but if this is approved, the district security director would be in charge of it.
It also makes the superintendent or her designee the ones who determine when it is appropriate to activate cameras in classrooms or common areas for safety and security purposes. Right now, it’s the principals, but under the new policy, they will see be able to access the cameras for educational purposes.
This policy would affect all video cameras in classrooms, hallways, school buses, and other district property.
The meeting is set to start at 4 p.m.
