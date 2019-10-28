Deputies searching for driver who jumped out of moving vehicle carrying firearm

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who was shown on dashcam video running from a moving vehicle with a semiautomatic handgun.
Deputies released video Monday recorded by a doorbell camera shortly after the incident.
A deputy tried to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle Friday in the Moss Grove neighborhood in Moncks Corner for a traffic violation. Deputies say all of the vehicle’s doors opened while it was still in motion and five people jumped out and ran away.
“The driver of the vehicle exited the vehicle holding a black semi-automatic pistol in his hand,” a post on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page states. “In just a few short seconds this traffic stop became a dangerous situation.”
Anyone who thinks they might recognize the driver of the vehicle is asked to call the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office at 843-723-3800 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.
