Environmental groups to hold news conference on investigation into Sullivan’s Island pellets

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Several environmental groups are scheduled to hold a news conference Monday morning concerning the investigation into small plastic pellets that washed up on Sullivan’s Island this past summer.
Officials with the Coastal Conservation League, Charleston Waterkeeper, and the Southern Environmental Law Center will all take part.
Frontier Logistics was later cited for a violation of the state’s pollution control act. DHEC found the pellets on the beach and made a site visit to a company facility at the SC Ports Authority on the same day.
The company is a supply chain management service that loads the pellets for export through the Port of Charleston, according to DHEC.
DHEC inspectors made a separate site visit on July 23 when they found fewer pellets on the grounds and discussed using netting in the facility and unloading zones to try and guard areas where the pellets could possibly migrate into the water.
Some pellets were also found washed up on the Isle of Palms, the DHEC citation notice stated.
The press conference is set for 11 a.m.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.