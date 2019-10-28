First Lady Melania Trump, Second Lady Karen Pence to visit Charleston Wednesday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - First Lady Melania Trump and Second Lady Karen Pence will visit Charleston on Wednesday as part of a discussion about disaster relief.
The pair will visit with troops on Joint Base Charleston to learn more about their disaster recovery facilities and capabilities.
They will also discuss their ongoing response, recovery and relief efforts with the troops.
They are also scheduled to visit Lambs Elementary School where they will join 5th graders in participating in an emergency response program.
The White House released the following information:
Wednesday, October 30th the First Lady and Second Lady will visit Charleston, South Carolina to highlight the emergency preparedness efforts within the community.
Mrs. Trump and Mrs. Pence will visit Lambs Elementary School where they will join 5th graders in participating in the Red Cross’s Pillowcase Project – an emergency response program designed specifically for children to help them be better prepared both mentally and physically for natural disasters.
At Joint Base Charleston, Mrs. Trump and Mrs. Pence will meet with Airmen, Sailors, Soldiers, Marines, Coast Guardsmen, and civilians to thank them for their service and to learn more about the base’s capabilities in disaster response, relief, and recovery efforts.
Mrs. Trump and Mrs. Pence will receive a briefing from five major emergency response teams at the base: National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the 841st Transportation Battalion, the US Coast Guard, 437th and 315th Airlift Wings and the 628th Emergency Operations Center at Joint Base Charleston.
Mrs. Trump will deliver remarks to the troops and families thanking them for their service and their sacrifices for our country.
