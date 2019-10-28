Lowcountry shelter asking for donations to pay medial bills for dog hit by car

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester Paws is asking for the public to help pay the medical bills for a dog found in a ditch after he was hit by a car Friday night.
“Milo” was rushed to Veterinary Specialty Care in Summerville because he had life-threatening injuries including several frontal sinus fractures, broken teeth and left hind lameness.
The staff was unsure the dog would pull though, but he is stable and showing signs of improvement after he had surgery to close four lacerations. He also had two drains placed.
Officials say his medical care has totaled more than $2,500 so far. On Monday, the dog was discharged from the surgery center and brought to Dorchester Paws. He is now looking for an experienced foster parent.
“Please consider donating towards our Michael’s Healing Heart medical fund to help support Milo’s medical bills,” Maddie Moore, Development and Marketing Manager for Dorchester Paws, said. “The shelter would not be able to give Milo, or other animals like him, a fighting chance without the generosity and support of our community.”
Donations to the shelter can be made here.
