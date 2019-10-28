Man charged in hit-and-run on IOP that left woman seriously injured, police say

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man has been charged with a hit-and-run on the Isle of Palms back in April.
Everett White II, 44, has been charged with hit-and-run involving great bodily injury.
On April 14, officers responded to 21st Avenue on the Isle of Palms around 7:15 a.m. for two people who appeared to be drunk on a golf cart. Another call also came in around the same time for a man picking up a bloodied woman out of the road on Waterway Boulevard.
Police arrived and immediately called for EMS to take the woman to the hospital, who told officers that White was a friend of her husband. Officers noticed that White had slurred speech and a strong smell of alcohol on him.
White told officers that he had received a call saying he should come get her, but when officers interviewed the woman’s husband, he told them he woke up that morning with his wife and the golf cart missing following a night out at the Windjammer.
Officers also noticed White had dried blood on his face and hands, according to the report.
When officers later checked on the woman’s condition, she had multiple facial fractures as well as a brain bleed, according to the incident report.
Following the investigation, officers served a search warrant on White’s house on Oct. 18 and arrested him.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.