Neighborhood with mail issues asks congressman for help

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - People who live in a Johns Island neighborhood say their mail is disappearing or winding up in the wrong mail box.
It's an issue that's forced residents in the Stonoview subdivision to ask Congressman Joe Cunningham for help to fix the problem.
"About ten months ago we began to notice packages that we were told had been delivered to our parcel boxes were not there," resident Lloyd Malin said Monday.
Malin wasn’t the only one who was having problems with mail. Several other homeowners told us they also are having issues with packages they ordered.
Julia Fox says she’s out about $50.
"I don't know, I never got it, I had to replace it," Fox said.
Malin two packages he ordered were never delivered to his mail box. He says one was found in the wrong box and the other was found in the mail carrier’s truck.
"She actually searched through and found it," Malin said.
Residents say it got to the point where they had to go on the neighborhood's Facebook page to see if any of their neighbors had their mail.
Fox and Malin said they couldn't get any satisfaction from the post office on Maybank Highway.
"I know my neighbors are frustrated," Malin said.
A request for comment from the post office was referred tot he Postal Service office in Columbia. That office referred a request for comment to the public information officer in Atlanta.
A spokesman there said they are looking into the mail issues.
Fox has her own theory.
"The post office is designated a rural post office and they just can't handle it," she said.
Cunningham spokeswoman Rebecca Drago said they believe growth in the Tri-County area is affecting mail service. Drago said they are working with the postal service for a solution.
A spokesman for Sen. Lindsay Graham sent a letter Monday stating the postal service has placed an alert notice on the mail carrier’s sorting case as a reminder of the mail delivery issues and that management is on the streets observing mail carriers and also providing refresher training.
