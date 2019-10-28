Police arrest woman accused of punching, cutting employee’s hair at salon

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Police officers have arrested a 28-year-old woman accused of punching and cutting the hair of an employee at a Moncks Corner salon after she was dissatisfied with her weave.
The Moncks Corner Police Department has arrested Briana Samone Mungin of North Charleston who is charged with second-degree assault and battery.
Her arrest stems from an incident that happened at Boss Beauty on the night of Oct. 18 when a 25-year-old woman was assaulted.
The victim said she and the suspect had an agreement that the victim would dye weave for her and did so, but the suspect was not happy with it and the victim offered to replace it. According to the victim, they went to the Boss Beauty to get a replacement, but the victim did not have the money for it so she asked a friend to send her money.
A police report states that when the victim told the suspect that she would not be able to get the money until after the business closed, the suspect was not happy and grabbed the victim’s hair and began to cut it with scissors.
