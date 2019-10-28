Reading Partners needs hundreds of volunteers to help Lowcountry students

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry program working to ensure that all children in the Lowcountry have the opportunity to succeed is asking for help.
The Reading Partners program places tutors in area schools to work with students who need to improve their literacy and reading levels. But the group is in desperate need of volunteers.
Currently, four out of five South Carolina fourth-graders from low-income families cannot read at grade level. But that’s where you come in. There are students in schools across Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester counties who are waiting for your help.
“When Reading Partners came in, I realized there was a need to help our young people with reading because reading is very important,” St. Stephen’s Mayor John Rivers said.
Mayor Rivers has been volunteering with Reading Partners for four years.
“I realized there are a lot of students that need just a little assistance to help them along the way,” he said. “It’s very important for us as citizens, parents, elected officials to give that help.”
According to Reading Partners, they need 370 volunteers.
“You’re doing a service for the young people,” Mayor Rivers said. “They are our future.”
With Reading Partners, you can volunteer as many hours as you would like but you’re only required to commit one hour per week. If you’d like to learn more, go here.
