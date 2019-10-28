Police investigate shots fired in Goose Creek overnight

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Multiple shots were fired in front of a house in Goose Creek early Monday morning, police say.
Goose Creek Police responded to the Boulder Bluff area after multiple people called 911 saying they heard gunshots at approximately 1:10 a.m. Monday, according to witnesses and an incident report.
An officer found one shell casing and interviewed several witnesses saying they heard a total of eight gunshots.
No cars or vehicles appeared to be damaged from the gunfire, according to the report.
The shell casing found by the officer was put into evidence for forensic analysis.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.