SC woman sentenced to 10 years in DUI crash that killed three

INDIAN LAND, S.C. (WBTV) - A woman pleaded guilty in an Indian Land crash that left three people dead and several others injured in January.
The wreck happened Jan. 27 on Highway 521 around 1:05 a.m.
Felicia Coffey was reportedly driving a Honda Accord with five passengers when her car drifted off the road and into a wooded area along the highway.
Three of the passengers, 31-year-old Sandra Coffey, 40-year-old Crystal Johnson, and 30-year-old Demarco Frazier, were pronounced dead. Coffey’s sister and father of her four children were among those killed.
Felicia Coffey and two other adult passengers were taken to the hospital for treatment.
Monday, Coffey pleaded guilty to three felony counts of DUI involving death. She was sentenced to 10 years in prison.
A father of one of the victim’s asked for the maximum sentence, which would have been 25 years for one count.
