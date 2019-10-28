Two arrested in Robeson County shooting that killed one, injured another

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Two people are in custody following a deadly shooting earlier this week in the St. Pauls community of Robeson County.
St. Pauls Police Chief Thomas Hagens said two people were shot on Chapel Street early Tuesday morning. One of the victims, 20-year-old Tyrease McCray, died from his injuries.
A second man was shot in the leg and remains hospitalized as of Sunday afternoon, according to Hagens.
The first suspect, Isaiah Ernest McNair, was arrested on Friday, Oct. 25, the chief said.
On Sunday, a second suspect, Daquan Anthony McNair, turned himself in, according to Hagens.
He added that he is not aware of the two being related.
