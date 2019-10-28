Two teen hikers missing in Greenville Co. after getting lost in state park

MARIETTA, S.C. (WYFF) - Rescue crews from South Carolina and North Carolina are searching for two teenagers missing in Jones Gap State Park in Greenville County.
The search began around 8 p.m. Sunday on the Hospital Rock and Cleveland Connector Trails on Jones Gap State Park, according to Cedar Mountain Volunteer Fire/Rescue President Jimmy H. Jones.
An 18-year-old man, a 19-year-old female and two friends started hiking in the Falls Creek Falls area near the state park. They were planning to hike to Pretty Place Chapel, Jones said.
The two friends decided not to continue the hike and went back to their car, Jones said. They drove to Pretty Place Chapel to wait for the other two, but they did not show up.
The missing hikers were not prepared to spend the night in the woods, according to rescue crews. They did not take food, water or flashlights.
The Greenville County Sheriff's Office used their drone with thermal imaging to search for the teens. The area is remote with little cell coverage, according to Jones.
If efforts to find them with the drone are unsuccessful, the ground search will resume at 8:30 a.m. Monday, Jones said.
