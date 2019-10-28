Warm start to work week will give way to wetter weather!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The last work week of October is going to go out with unseasonably warm weather and dry start that will give way to an increased chance of rain over the next couple of days. Clouds will increase tonight with a chance of rain increasing on Tuesday and Wednesday. A few scattered showers are possible both days with highs near 80 degrees. We’ll be tracking a cold front on Halloween that could bring a few showers. Right now, it looks like we may get a few showers during the day with the best chance of rain arriving overnight Thursday into Friday morning. This would enable us to get through much of trick-or-treating dry. It does look to be warm on our Halloween evening with temperatures in the 70s. Much cooler weather would then follow for the weekend!