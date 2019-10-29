Celebration of life scheduled for Councilwoman’s son who died in Dorchester Co. fire

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A celebration of life service has been announced for the man who died in a fire at the Historic Badham House in Dorchester County over the weekend.
Tonie Davis Jackson Jr., 29, is the son of Dorchester County councilwoman Harriet Holman.
The service is set for 11 a.m. on Saturday at the Shady Grove United Methodist Church in St. George. A homegoing service and burial will later be held in Mississippi.
Emergency crews responded to the 6100 block of Badham Drive in the St. George area at roughly 5:14 a.m. Sunday and reported seeing the Badham House collapsed and engulfed in flames.
The Badham House was the home of Holman and her family. Councilwoman Holman was transported to an area hospital, where she was treated and released with minor injuries.
Jackson Jr. was born in Killen, Texas to Col. Tonie Davis Jackson Sr. and Ret. Col. Harriet Jackson Holman. He was a 2008 graduate of Solid Rock Academy in Riverdale, Georgia. He was an active member of the Church of Christ in College Park, Georgia.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made in Tonie’s memory and honor to Friends of Dorchester County Parks for a Veterans Memorial at the future Davis-Bailey Park in St. George. To contribute go here.
All condolences/correspondence for Councilwoman Holman and the Holman Family should be sent to:
Councilwoman Holman & Family
C/O Dorchester County Council
201 Johnston Street St. George, SC 29477
