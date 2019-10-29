Clemson University employee arrested for falsely obtaining funds, warrants say

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Clemson University employee has been arrested after she falsified travel vouchers, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.
Yolanda Gvette Felder, 43, was charged with obtaining a signature or property under false pretenses, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000.
An arrest warrant said between December 2016 and March 2019 Felder made out and falsified travel vouchers for Clemson University.
It said Felder, who was employed at the SC Coalition of Math and Science satellite office in Orangeburg, was paid travel reimbursement cost that she did not earn.
The warrant said Felder intended to deprive Clemson University of public funds totaling $8,234.03.
The SLED investigation was requested by the Clemson University Police Department.
Felder was booked at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.
