Cops: Employee steals $8,000 worth of items, starts fires at Mt. Pleasant store

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say an employee at a Mount Pleasant Circle K stole $8,000 worth of items and started fires in the store.
The Mount Pleasant Police Department arrested 36-year-old Velmira Elizabeth Starkes of Huger. She was charged with second-degree arson and breach of trust less than $2,000.
She was arrested on Monday and given a $15,000 bond.
Her arrest stems from an investigation in the early morning hours of Oct. 24 when an officer responded to the Circle K on 2846 N. Highway 17 for damage from a fire inside the store.
The manager said when he arrived the lights were off inside the store and there were two notes taped to the doors. One note stated that the store was closed due to computers updating, and the second note said, “In restroom, back in 15 minutes.”
When the manager got inside he could smell fire and see a heavy haze. He called the night shift worker, identified as Starkes, and received no answer.
The manager reported finding a rack of soda machine containers which were burnt. He also found a smoldering box of paper sitting on the floor and a burnt box on top of a small cabinet.
The manager then got some buckets of water and poured it on the box of paper.
A report states he also discovered that money was missing from two cash drawers and all of the lottery tickets were gone. The responding officer found a cart with a bottle of lighter fluid in it along with latex gloves and trash bags.
MPPD officials said surveillance video showed Starkes lighting items on fire. According to a report, the video also showed Starkes placing a towel over a piece of equipment that investigators believe Starkes thought was a smoke detector.
Authorities say she was also seen attempting to open the safe.
Investigators say Starkes stole $1,000 in cash, $5,000 worth of lottery tickets and $2,700 carts of cigarettes.
