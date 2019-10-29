CSU picked 5th in Big South preseason poll

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Junior guard Phlandrous Fleming Jr. was named to the 2019 Big South Preseason All-Conference First Team and Charleston Southern was voted fifth in the preseason coaches’ poll, as announced Tuesday at the league’s annual Basketball Media Day.
A guard from Athens, Ga., Fleming earned his first preseason All-Conference honor after scoring 12.5 points and 5.5 rebounds per contest while shooting .402 from the floor as a sophomore. Fleming missed most of the nonconference schedule but returned to the CSU lineup with four-straight games in doubles figures including back-to-back 20-point efforts at Hampton and Longwood.
Fleming leads all CSU returners in scoring playing in 22 games as a sophomore and getting the starting nod in 11 contests. He also scored in double figures 16 times last season while securing three double-doubles versus Hampton, Winthrop and Presbyterian – three of the leagues’ top teams a season ago.
Fleming earned All-Freshman Team honors from the Big South his rookie campaign and finished runner-up for Freshman of the Year honors. He finished second in scoring among rookies with 10.6 points per contest and led all freshmen in steals (1.2 spg) leading the way in a 1-3-1 defense that ranked 17th nationally in forced turnovers. Fleming’s accolade makes it three-straight seasons a Buccaneer has been named to the first team preseason All-Big South team.
The Bucs as a whole return 11 members from last season’s Big South semifinals squad including All-Freshman member Dontrell Shuler. CSU enters 2019-20 fresh off their first appearance in the CollegeInsider.com Tournament (CIT) where they downed Florida Atlantic from C-USA before falling to Big South foe Hampton.
Those 11 returners, as well as the recruiting done by head coach Barclay Radebaugh and his staff, led to a preseason No. 5 rank in the Big South, as voted on by conference head coaches and media members. CSU earned 190 points in the preseason poll, just eight behind Hampton, making it back-to-back seasons the Bucs were predicted to finish fifth in the league.
Radford was voted the preseason favorite for a second-straight season while reigning champion Gardner-Webb was selected second. The Runnin’ Bulldogs earned more first-place votes than the Highlanders, but Radford edged out Gardner-Webb in overall points.
Fleming and the Bucs tipoff their season Nov. 5 in the Buc Dome versus Columbia International before kicking off the road slate Nov. 8 at North Carolina A&T.
2019-20 Big South Preseason Poll 1. Radford (13) 2. Gardner-Webb (14) 3. Winthrop (2) 4. Hampton 5. Charleston Southern 6. Longwood 7. Campbell 8. High Point 9. UNC Asheville 10. Presbyterian 11. USC Upstate
() – First-place votes
2019-20 Big South Preseason All-Conference First Team *Carlik Jones, Radford Jermaine Marrow, Hampton Jose Perez, Gardner-Webb Phlandrous Fleming Jr., Charleston Southern DeVon Baker, UNC Asheville
Second Team Josh Ferguson, Winthrop Lorenzo Phillips, Longwood Travis Fields Jr., Radford Nate Johnson, Gardner-Webb Cory Hightower, Presbyterian